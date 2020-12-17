Huntsville man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to a murder police say he committed in 2016.
Corey Johnson was originally charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of Candice Wilson at their home in northwest Huntsville.
According the Madison District Attorney’s Office, Johnson pleaded guilty to murder during his zoom hearing today, Dec. 17th.
His original capital murder charge was amended.
Court documents show the Assistant District Attorney recommended the defendant serve life in prison.
