Heart of the Valley YMCA receives $2 million from billionaire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged more than $4 billion to help nearly 400 charities and one of those organizations is right here in Huntsville!
The Heart of the Valley YMCA, which serves five counties across North Alabama, has received $2 million from Scott.
The President of Heart of the Valley YMCA said his organization has a long history of helping under-served people especially during the pandemic.
Now, he’s calling this gift a Christmas miracle.
This gift will allow the YMCA the opportunity to continue services in academic support for vulnerable students, provide childcare for working parents, and expand rural feeding programs.
Scott had a team of advisers review more than six thousand nonprofits across the united states, and after extensive research about each of the organizations, it was narrowed down to 384.
More than $4 billion was divided between the finalists. Heart of the Valley YMCA President Jerry Courtney said the organization was selected because Scott believed the group shows a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“What this gift is going to do is allow us to endure the pandemic, to continue to provide all these services that are critically needed that people cannot afford the programs or we give those programs out for free,” said Jerry Courtney. “In many ways she saved our YMCA because of her generosity.”
Courtney said within the last six month the YMCA is down more than 2 million dollars due to the pandemic.
This gift will help make up for that, but the organization still needs support to help this community.
