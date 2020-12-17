Guntersville skate park closed while Police search for graffiti suspects

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Folks in Guntersville might need to find a new half-pipe to skate on.
The skate park at Civitan Park is closed until further notice due to what the Guntersville Recreation Department is calling obscene and vulgar graffiti.
Officials with the Recreation Department say they’re working to get a company to remove the graffiti and until that happens, the park will remain closed.
They also have reasons to believe the same suspects who tagged the skate park are responsible for the vandalism at one of the basketball courts at Williamson-Harris Park.
Officials believe the act at the skate park took place sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
If anyone has any information regarding the graffiti or the artists responsible, you are asked to the contact the Guntersville Police Department at (256) 571-7571.
