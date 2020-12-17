Governor Ivey awards over $800,000 to Huntsville for diesel vehicle replacement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the City of Huntsville will receive a grant for the replacement of several of its diesel vehicles.
In total, the Governor awarded nearly $5.8 million to several governments and public agencies and two businesses from proceeds issued to the state as part of a nationwide settlement against Volkswagen.
Huntsville is set to receive $829,725 from the grant funds.
All grant recipients will use the funds to buy or upgrade pollution-reducing equipment and vehicles. The goal is to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions to offset environmental damage from Volkswagen Group of America Inc.’s manipulation of emission tests.
“Safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles are traveling our highways as a result of this settlement,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for developing and executing an equitable plan for distributing these funds.”
Volkswagen was found in violation of the U.S. Clean Air Act in 2016 by installing software in about 590,000 vehicles which misled the amount of emissions the vehicles were emitting. As a result, the company agreed to a $2.9 billion nationwide settlement with some of those funds allocated to the states.
Replacement vehicles and equipment will be powered by electricity, propane or cleaner burning diesel fuel. Those awarded grants are (listed alphabetically):
- Alabama Forestry Commission (City of Montgomery) – $1.46 million to replace diesel transport trucks.
- Alabama State Port Authority (City of Mobile)- $950,000 to repower a locomotive with a cleaner burning engine.
- Cottondale Wood Products (Tuscaloosa County) - $152,056 to replace diesel forklifts with ones powered by electricity.
- Foley (City of) – Two grants totaling $341,250 to replace several diesel-fueled trucks.
- Gulf Distributing Holdings (Mobile)- $245,210 to replace several diesel trucks.
- City of Huntsville - $829,725 to replace several diesel vehicles.
- Mobile County Board of Education - $1.82 million to replace diesel buses with propane-fueled buses.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.