Firefighters train on grain bin rescue equipment

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local firefighters got some unique training this week in Florence.
Our news partners at The Times Daily were there when firefighters from around the area received a device demonstration which can help extract people who become stuck in grain silos.
Hallie Tipper from Lexington EMS volunteered to play the example of someone stuck waist deep in corn. After Tipper was extracted 20 minutes later, she said being trapped in the corn felt like being squeezed by the largest person you know.
Lauderdale County Extension Coordinator Heidi Tilenius said the program included some classroom type instruction, the grain bin entrapment film “Silo,” and the demonstration of the grain bin rescue.
Farmers say falling in a grain silo can be like being trapped in quicksand - the more you struggle, the more you sink.
