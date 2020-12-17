Chilly Thursday afternoon

For your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s for the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
A northwest wind throughout the day will keep temperatures cooler.
A little more warmth is on the way headed into the weekend with highs returning to the lower 50s, but we continue to see below average temperatures until the start of next week.
Light rain is possible for your Saturday and Sunday, with things drying up by Monday.
The start of your workweek is also the start of Winter, and as we move into both we see the upper 50s return to the forecast under some sunny skies.
The extended forecast has rain thrown into the mix, with a blast of cooler air moving in for Christmas Day.
