Bulldogs return to Elmore Gym for first home games of the 2020-21 Season

“The Samford game gave us a lot of confidence, especially for a young team,” Alabama A&M Men’s Head Coach Dylan Howard said. “We still have a bunch of sophomores, but they are experienced and played a lot last year, and we have a lot of new faces, a lot of new freshman. Some of them will be suiting up for the first time this Saturday. So, the enthusiasm is always there. they compete they always play hard and that’s what we’re expected every single time they step on the floor.”