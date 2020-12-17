Bulldogs return to Elmore Gym for first home games of the 2020-21 Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 Pandemic has reached the news College Basketball season across the country. It’s no different on the campus of Alabama A&M. The Men and Women’s programs had to postpone all basketball related activities earlier this month.
The Lady Bulldogs only game played resulted in a win over Troy 80-69. That game was played November 28th. Three cancelled game later, the ladies face Belmont at home Friday.
“I was extremely excited about that,” Alabama A&M Women’s Head Coach Margaret Richards said during practice. “To play on their home floor before Christmas break, that’s awesome. So I was excited, they are excited too. they have a different sense of urgency and motivation, so that’s exciting.”
The Bulldogs Men’s program got a huge win on the road at Samford November 29th winning 78-76. That game was played on November 29th. The Bulldogs had to cancel two games since that season opening victory.
“The Samford game gave us a lot of confidence, especially for a young team,” Alabama A&M Men’s Head Coach Dylan Howard said. “We still have a bunch of sophomores, but they are experienced and played a lot last year, and we have a lot of new faces, a lot of new freshman. Some of them will be suiting up for the first time this Saturday. So, the enthusiasm is always there. they compete they always play hard and that’s what we’re expected every single time they step on the floor.”
The Lady Bulldogs host Belmont Friday at 2PM, while the men host South Alabama Saturday at 2 PM at Elmore Gym. Fans attending both games must wear mask at all times inside the arena.
