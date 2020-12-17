$500 bonus approved for Huntsville City School employees

By Anna Mahan | December 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 8:46 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees with Huntsville City Schools are getting a special Christmas bonus this year, and it’s not an enrollment for the jelly of the month club.

The Board of Education approved a one-time $500 supplement for district employees at tonight’s board meeting.

Officials with the school system say this supplement is to thank employees in advance for their work next semester. The Board wanted to show it’s appreciation to its staff who has gone through so much this past year.

According to HSC spokesperson, employees should receive the supplements in their bank accounts early next week.

