Alabama Farm Credit donates life-saving rescue equipment to local fire department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A life-saving device is on its way to the Cartersville Fire Department in DeKalb County!
The Alabama Farm Credit recently donated a grain rescue tube to the local department.
These rescue tubes are designed for farmers who move in and out of grain bins preparing to get their crops dried and stored.
Getting stuck in a bin of flowing grain can be a death sentence. When a grain bin accident happens, the local fire department needs to be prepared.
DeKalb County has always been without one, until now.
Members of the Farm Credit say when they learned Cartersville lacked the life-saving device, they quickly sprang into action.
“We were able to purchase one for this department and the community,” said Mel Koller, the rural lending co-op’s president and chief executive officer. “We want to do our part to ensure the safety of farmers taking on food production.”
So how does it work?
Firefighters use the device to prevent additional grain from crushing someone. Rescue workers then scoop out the grain in the tube, allowing the victim more room and air for breathing.
These devices are designed to aid emergency responders in life-threatening situations.
This new rescue tube will be the only one in DeKalb County.
