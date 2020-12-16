Singer-songwriters to play benefit show for United Way of Athens-Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to have a little fun while supporting a good cause? Get ready to experience some of your favorite country songs performed by the musicians who wrote them.
Scotty Emerick, Jeff Hyde and Clint Daniels are performing some of their hit songs written for artists like Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, George Strait and Keith Urban, just to name a few.
On Saturday, January 30th watch, listen, and enjoy some of America’s favorite hit songs performed live from Nashville by the award-winning songwriters who wrote them.
Half of the proceeds from the event will go to United Way of Athens-Limestone County.
“This concert is an opportunity to hear some great music from phenomenal songwriters who have impacted our lives with their songs. It is also a chance to help people in need, focusing on work that provides financial stability, health, and education,” states Kaye McFarlen, Executive Director.
The two-hour live show will include time at the end for the artists to answer questions submitted by viewers.
The fun doesn’t stop there though. The show will be hosted by Storme Warren, best known as the host of The Storme Warren Morning Show on SiriusXM’s channel, The Highway.
Sit back and relax, watch on your big screen, sing along, and hear the stories behind the songs you know and love while helping to support the United Way of Athens-Limestone County.
Tickets for the virtual show are $25.
And don’t forget, fifty percent of each ticket sold will go to the United Way of Athens-Limestone County.
