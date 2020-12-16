Showers ending with sunshine to end the week

Cloud cover will slowly thin out overnight with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Thursday will start off partly cloudy with sunshine later in the day, highs will be on the cooler side in the low to middle 40s with a light north wind. Mainly clear skies Thursday night will allow temps to drop into the middle 20s with some areas of freezing fog on Friday morning. Friday will be one of the nice days we have seen in some time with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.
We are keeping our eye on rain chances for the coming weekend, highs will be warmer in the low to middle 50s with scattered rain showers likely on Saturday. A few showers will likely start the day on Sunday before skies clear out into the afternoon.
The Winter Solstice will be at 4:02 AM CST and the winter season will officially begin, Monday afternoon temps will be above average in the mid to upper 50s. Next week is trending warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s leading up to Christmas Day, rain showers will be possible Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.