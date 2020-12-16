Police on the scene of car wreck near Research Park Blvd.; Avoid the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are on the scene of a car wreck at the intersection of Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard NW.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a multiple-vehicle crash happened a little after 5:00 p.m. leaving one person in critical condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Huntsville police are still on the scene investigating.

WAFF is on the scene working to get more details. Stick with this story for updates.

