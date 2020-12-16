One year later; Tornado that hit Joe Wheeler State Park will cost $4.2 million in renovations

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One year ago, tornadoes left damage across north Alabama.
That includes an E-F 1 tornado that hit Joe Wheeler State Park. They’re still working to restore what was damaged and destroyed.
The E-F 1 tornado that struck Joe Wheeler State Park snapped trees and damaged facilities.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Park Superintendent Chad Davis.
More than 1,000 trees were knocked down and the park’s day-use area and two-thirds of its campgrounds were destroyed.
While those trees have been removed, some restrooms and pavilions have not been repaired.
“Thats where we are now. Everything is cleaned up and we are ready for a renovation which hopefully starts in the next couple of months,” said Davis.
Davis said $4.2 million will be used to repair two-thirds of the park’s campgrounds.
It would have taken almost $6.1 million to repair all of the campgrounds, but not enough funding was available.
Davis said once renovations are complete, it will help attract more visitors.
“The sooner we get it open, the sooner we can start collecting revenue for camping, which is popular now and we get more people visiting the park. Therefore, we get more people visiting Rogersville and our area,” said Davis.
