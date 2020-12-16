One year anniversary of devastating Town Creek tornado

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Today marks one year since a tornado outbreak that devastated lives and property in Lawrence County.
According to our news partners with the Decatur Daily, Rhonda Lovett remembers watching the weather on television in her Town Creek home one year ago today when she heard a roar.
“I was standing in the kitchen and yelled to my husband Wayne, ‘Let’s go,’” she said. That was the last thing she said she remembers for about six weeks.
On December 16, 2019, an EF2 storm stuck down. Two people were killed and two were injured in the neighborhood. This twister changed their lives forever. Both Rhonda and her husband were in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.
In August, Wayne Lovett, 64, Rhonda’s husband of 45 years, died from head injuries sustained in the storm. Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and his wife Keisha Cross Godsey, 34, were killed during the severe tornado. Their son, Landen, 8, and neighbor Marcus Johnson also were severely injured.
“Yes, it sounded like a freight train,” Rhonda Lovett said. “I really don’t remember anything. I believe God was sitting on my shoulder for me to be able to survive something like that.”
Lovett said she had five surgeries at UAB Hospital to repair breaks in her right leg, right hip, right arm and two ribs, a punctured lung and two fractured vertebrae. She also suffered cuts on her face and legs.
She said her husband never recovered and died eight months after the storm.
“I lost Wayne and that was the toughest loss. I don’t ever want to be in that position again,” she said. “We met at the skating rink in Langtown in 1973 and married in 1975.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.