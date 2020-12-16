Officer involved shooting in Winfield; Investigation underway

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway in Marion County after a Winfield Police officer was involved in a shooting.
As of December 16, the Winfield Police Department requested Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer‐involved shooting, involving Winfield PD.
According to officials with ALEA, two people were injured and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. No officers were injured.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
