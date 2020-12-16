Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce seeking donations for local restaurants, children’s food program

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - A unique program is providing a boost to area restaurants while also feeding those in need.
The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is working to feed hungry kids with a new program driven by community donations.
“The goal is to raise $9,000 to give each of the 900 kids in the Jackson County backpack program $10 to spend at a local restaurant in their local community,” said Sarah Stahl, Director of Marketing and Tourism for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
So far, $7,000 has been raised, according Stahl.
The chamber will use the money to purchase gift cards from local restaurants in Jackson County. Then, those gift cards will be distributed to the students in the Food for Thought Program.
Stahl believes the program will provide additional options to children facing potential food insecurities.
Overall, Stahl believes member businesses are in a position to recover from what has been a difficult year for tourism.
“The State of Alabama is only down 15 percent from 2019 where we had anticipated being down by 50 percent overall this year and then taking about three years to recover, we’re actually doing better. So, I’m very hopeful that 2021 is going to be a great year,” said Stahl.
If you would like to donate to the chamber, you may click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.