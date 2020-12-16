Morgan County man found guilty of capital murder sentenced to life without parole

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man found guilty of capital murder in November received a life sentence on Wednesday.
Judge Jennifer Howell sentenced Roger Stevens to life in prison without the possibility of parole on December 16.
The victim in the shooting was his ex-wife Kay Stevens. Kay’s niece Edie and District Attorney Scott Anderson both spoke during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
See WAFF’s story on the capital murder conviction from November in the below section.
A man accused of killing his ex-wife at a Decatur bakery was found guilty of capital murder November 18.
According to Decatur police, Roger Dale Stevens shot and killed his ex-wife, Kay Stevens, at a Decatur bakery just two days after their divorce back in November 2015.
Stevens has been in the Morgan County jail since he was arrested following a standoff the day of the murder.
Due to the pandemic, his trial was put on hold until trials were ruled to continue again in September. A grand jury found Stevens guilty of capital murder in a Morgan County court room on November 18.
This is a developing story. Stick with WAFF both online and on air for updates as we continue to find out more in this case.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.