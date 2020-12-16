Morgan County Investigator discharged after small intestine transplant surgery

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Caleb Brooks has been discharged from the hospital following his small intestine transplant surgery and post-surgery recovery.
In less than two weeks, Brooks was able to reunite with his family after an initial prognosis of four to six weeks in the hospital after the surgery. According to Caleb’s wife Madeline, doctors have told the family Brooks has defied many odds to get to where he is today.
WAFF will continue to follow the recovery of Caleb Brooks on his road to recovery.
WAFF’s Jenna Rae spoke with Caleb Brooks last week. Read her story in the below section.
It’s been nearly a week since Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Caleb Brooks had surgery for a small-intestine transplant.
Brooks and his family have been in Cleveland since before Thanksgiving.
”We really tried to keep our mind set on why here. We’re not just here on vacation. It’s something that has to be done, and we’re up here to get it done. We can’t just get discouraged. This is one of the things you can’t quit,” Brooks said.
It took three different small-intestines until doctor’s found the right fit.
Brooks’ medical team told him his body took the transplant effortlessly and now, he’s on the road to recovery.
”I hate being cooped up in the hospital, but I like seeing myself heal and just getting better,” Brooks explained.
Brooks tells WAFF 48 News, he’s hoping to be out of the hospital by Christmas. While his family is in Cleveland, they’re not able to come to the hospital due to COVID-19.
Even though Brooks’ support is all virtual, he says he simply would not be here without the support of his family, friends and community right here in Morgan County.
”I’ve been extremely blessed on that aspect. It’s just amazing. With this many people behind you, there’s nothing I feel that can really come between. I’m just taking it day by day and getting as good as I can and get back at it,” Brooks said.
Brooks wants everyone in the community to know that he sees the Facebook posts and messages and appreciates it so much.
He says he’s looking forward to coming back home.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.