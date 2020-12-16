$20 million Buffalo Rock plant coming to Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 3:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is an agenda item for Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting outlining a Project Development Agreement for a facility for Buffalo Rock in Huntsville.

The city expects the company to make a capital investment of at least $20 million and employ 130 full-time employees with an average hourly wage of at least $22.15 an hour. The facility would be built on 55 acres off I-565. 

Buffalo Rock is a privately owned Pepsi bottler/beverage distribution company headquartered in Birmingham. The company has an existing facility at 6213 Madison Pike in Huntsville that currently employs 108 people. However, they must employ 130 people by January 1, 2023.

