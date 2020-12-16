Limestone County native serves on Electoral College

“It was a great honor to represent the people of Alabama on the Electoral College. Not many people get that opportunity, and I consider myself blessed,” Wahl said. “The people of Alabama made their wishes clear on Nov. 3, and I was proud to represent their wishes by voting for President Donald Trump. Here in Alabama, we believe in the right to life, the 2nd Amendment and standing up for all our God-given rights. This vote was not just about Donald Trump, but about the issues and the things we believe in. Other parts of the country may have different views, but here in Alabama, we stand for conservative values. I was proud to be a part of that.”