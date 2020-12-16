LIFE Reource Services of Jackson County seeking donations to help homeless

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the pandemic, many local churches and organizations are not able to shelter the homeless like they have in the past.
This year, the need is high at LIFE Resource Services of Jackson County.
They provide many resources to the homeless, but due to COVID, they won’t be open during the night.
“We normally have about 14 churches that help us here in Jackson County get us through the night program, but with the COVID, the churches won’t take them, and I don’t blame them,” said Director Josh Sherlin.
To lend a helping hand, Unclaimed Baggage has stepped in to donate 22 kits which include blankets and clothes.
“When we heard about the shelter here locally having this crucial need here right in the heart of winter we knew we had to help,” said Jennifer Kritner, Director of Retail Sales.
Sherlin said during the day, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday they will be able to help.
They will also provide laundry, showers and food, but he said they are in need of donations.
“The biggest cost right now is food because we’re having to make to-go boxes. We can’t have them come in and sit like normal, so we have to make to-go boxes. Sandwich meats or any items really for us to be able to make and give them quickly, so we can prevent the doors from being jammed up,” said Sherlin.
Sherlin said they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and plan to serve a Christmas meal.
