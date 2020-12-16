Renovation’s at Joe Wheeler State Park cost $500K due to disastrous twister

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One year ago today, a high-level EF1 tornado struck Joe Wheeler State Park, leaving the park demolished.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the tornado struck around 5:20 p.m. on December 16, 2019. Park Superintendent Chad Davis said he was “shocked” over the amount of damage the twister caused.
“I knew it was bad,” he said, even though it was too dark to assess the damage. “We had to cut trees out of the road to get to the park and check on the guests to make sure nobody was injured. The good news is there was nobody hurt.”
A large area of the park was left destroyed. Broken trees have been removed, but some restrooms and pavilions have yet to be repaired.
Davis said early next year a $4.2 million renovation project will begin, which will restore two-thirds of the campground area. The double hit of the tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic three months later has left its mark financially on the park. Davis said the park usually brings in about $4 million in revenue annually, but that number won’t be reached this year.
Tree removal alone cost $250,000, he said. Another $200,000 in fees from campground usage was lost, and the closed picnic area accounted for a $50,000 loss.
“We don’t have any idea when we’ll be able to open the day-use area,” Davis said. “Those are direct impacts. This park provides a significant economic impact for this part of the county.”
