Healthcare workers ask vaccine skeptics to educate themselves on the product before making decisions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Alabamians are debating whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes widely available and health leaders say the answer to the skepticism is education.
UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine Dr. Kierstin Kennedy said it is okay to doubt the COVID-19 vaccine or be nervous to take it. But, she said you shouldn’t let your doubt prevent you from getting the facts.
Dr. Kennedy said everyone should talk to their doctors or read about the COVID-19 vaccines before deciding whether to get one.
Health officials with the CDC say Pfizer’s vaccine is 95% effective, but even with a margin of error it is still 90% effective.
And the FDA says out of the 43,000 participants in trials, there was no enhanced disease in any of them.
Dr. Kennedy said the vaccine is safer right now than some hospital treatments for the virus.
“The vaccine is probably better off than some of our treatments because the technology and the science behind the development of the vaccine has actually come from work that they have done for years to develop other vaccines,” Kennedy said. “There is a great deal of the science behind the vaccine and how it works. The delivery, that is not new. It is not just from six months ago. It is years and years of research from trying to develop other vaccines.”
The vaccine is still expected to be distributed to the general public by late spring or summer 2021, so you have time to do your research about each product.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.