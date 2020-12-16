Food Bank of North Alabama hosts drive-through mobile pantry on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need help this holiday season, the Food Bank of North Alabama is hosting a drive-through mobile pantry on Wednesday.
It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louis Crews Stadium on the A&M campus. Usually, about 200 to 300 people show up to the Food Bank’s mobile pantries, but today volunteers are expecting about 800 families.
Food banks have seen a significant increase in demand since the pandemic began. In fact, the number of people they serve has doubled and even quadrupled in some areas.
Today’s mobile pantry is holiday-themed, so the food boxes will include ham, yams and potatoes, to name a few. Food Bank executive director Shirley Schofield said the Huntsville Housing Authority has played a huge part in today’s event.
Any family in need, no matter what the circumstances, is welcome to attend.
“I’m hoping it gives them at least something to have for their holiday table. Now that people can’t go and congregate, and there’s a lot of people who aren’t going to be able to partake in a community meal, we hope that this will be able to let them have something at home,” Schofield said.
You can enter and exit the event on Industrial Drive. All volunteers will be following safety protocols.
