Dr. Ric Ayer takes over interim Superintendent role for Guntersville City Schools

Dr. Ric Ayer takes over interim Superintendent role for Guntersville City Schools
Dr. Ric Ayer (Source: Guntersville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 16, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 8:25 AM

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools named a new interim Superintendent on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on the Guntersville board’s page, Dr. Ric Ayer was named to serve in the role while the search process is conducted. Ayer was three years into retirement when he agreed to come back and serve in the position.

The Guntersville City School board is excited to welcome Dr. Ric Ayer to serve as interim superintendent during the...

Posted by Guntersville City Schools on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The post also notes Dr. Ayer’s 40 year career in education included serving as superintendent in both Albertville, Alabama and Franklin County, Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.