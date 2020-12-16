Dr. Ric Ayer takes over interim Superintendent role for Guntersville City Schools

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville City Schools named a new interim Superintendent on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post on the Guntersville board’s page, Dr. Ric Ayer was named to serve in the role while the search process is conducted. Ayer was three years into retirement when he agreed to come back and serve in the position.
The post also notes Dr. Ayer’s 40 year career in education included serving as superintendent in both Albertville, Alabama and Franklin County, Georgia.
