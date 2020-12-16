Decatur-Morgan frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Cheers rang out Wednesday morning as the first doctor at Decatur-Morgan Hospital received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m ready to do it again!,” Doctor James Boyle said.
Dr. Boyle’s been fighting on the frontlines at Decatur Morgan Hospital the last nine months.
He was the first in the hospital to get the vaccine Wednesday Morning.
”I feel great, this is a hope to the path of the future that we are going to stop the suffering from this pandemic and this is the way to do it,” Boyle explained.
Boyle says although he’s hopeful, there’s a long road ahead for healthcare workers everywhere.
He says beds are running out, and that more patients are going onto ventilators everyday.
”The burden has been significantly more, so the suffering has been logarithmically more than we’ve seen in the past. We’ve seen more suffering this year than I’ve seen in the last 10 years put together,” Boyle continued.
Boyle says his staff has worked tirelessly to treat patients, and even retired staff are now coming back to help.
”When the governor and the mayor and everyone asked retired people to please consider coming back, I felt like this was a sign so to speak,” retired registered nurse Rebecca Stadnek said.
Stadnek, a retired nurse who worked with Dr. Boyle for years, came back Wednesday to start administering vaccines.
She says she wants to encourage all retired healthcare workers to consider coming back to help fight this virus.
”There’s so much we can do that’s behind the scenes that’s very helpful to the frontline,” Stadnek explained.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.