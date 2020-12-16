Crime Stoppers: Pawn Shop thieves

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of dollars worth of stolen guns are on our streets after a break-in caught on camera.
Can you help track down a trio of thieves involved?
This crime goes back to December 4th at the Gold, Guns and Guitars Pawn Shop on Highway 72 in Huntsville.
Police say two men and one woman ignored the the guitars and gold and went straight for the guns after breaking in through a back door.
A smash and grab, stealing multiple guns before hopping into this white car.
Do you recognize any of these gun toting crooks?
