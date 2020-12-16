Constellium union workers on strike after walking off job

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Almost 100 Constellium employees are on strike in Muscle Shoals.
The companies spokesperson said employees have been on strike since midnight on Wednesday.
The strike comes amid ongoing negotiations between leaders of the United Steelworkers union and plant management.
A company spokesperson said that they believe that the bargaining agreement proposal they offered yesterday respects the contributions of their employees, protects jobs for local families, and positions the plant for future business.
Meanwhile, groups of union members are lined along Second Street, which is in front of the plant, with picket signs citing “unfair labor practices” in hand and fire barrels nearby.
One man who has been employed here for 20 years said that although this isn’t the ideal situation they will continue to strike through the cold and rain until they get what they are asking for: equal treatment.
“I don’t want to have to give up a good paying job for a younger guy to be able to take it from me. I just want equal and fair treatment. Its not what we want. Don’t nobody want to be out here. Everyone wants to be in their making money for the family but we have to go through the committee and company and sit down and get something in order,” said John Woods.
WAFF reached out to the union president and will update you when we receive more information.
