Constellium union workers picket after walking off job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Workers at an aluminum manufacturing plant in Muscle Shoals are on strike this afternoon.
Nearly 100 workers at Constellium’s plant are partaking in the strike against the company. The plant parking lot is empty Wednesday afternoon, and employees are outside holding signs. WAFF’s DeAndria Turner provided a picture of workers striking.
Officials tell WAFF the strike started on December 16 after negotiations have been ongoing between the leadership of the Steelworkers Local 200 union and leadership of the aluminum plant.
Groups of union members are lined along 2nd Street, with picket signs citing “unfair labor practices”.
