Cold and rainy day with breezy northwest winds

We’re waking up to widespread showers across the Valley this morning as a low-pressure system is traversing the southeast. Temperatures are into the low to mid 40s with this rain which is just making it feel a bit raw. Wind has started from the south this morning but will turn to the northwest as the front fully passes through later this morning or early into the afternoon. The bulk of the rain will last through this morning, wrapping up by noon or shortly thereafter. There may be a few scattered sprinkles and showers into the afternoon, but it will mainly just be the cloud cover that sticks around. Wind gusts behind the front will be around 10 to 20 mph and will drop temperatures overnight.