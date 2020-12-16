Cold and rainy day with breezy northwest winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers will gradually end into the late afternoon with high temps only reaching the middle 40s.
Cloud cover will thin out overnight with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with highs in the 40s on Thursday and low 50s for Friday.
We are keeping our eye on rain chances for the coming weekend, highs will be warmer in the low to middle 50s with spotty showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. The Winter Solstice will be at 4:02 AM CST and the winter season will officially begin
Next week is trending warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s leading up to Christmas Day, rain showers will be possible Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
