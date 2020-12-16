Cold, rainy day with breezy northwest winds

Grab an umbrella and bundle up!
We’re waking up to widespread showers across the Valley this morning as a low-pressure system is traversing the southeast. Temperatures are into the low to mid 40s with this rain which is just making it feel a bit raw. Wind has started from the south this morning but will turn to the northwest as the front fully passes through later this morning or early into the afternoon. The bulk of the rain will last through this morning, wrapping up by noon or shortly thereafter. There may be a few scattered sprinkles and showers into the afternoon, but it will mainly just be the cloud cover that sticks around. Wind gusts behind the front will be around 10 to 20 mph and will drop temperatures overnight.
Overnight our temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with that northwest wind we will have chills as low as the high teens. Skies should clear out overnight into the morning on Thursday as well. There may be some frost and patchy fog to start the day Thursday. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 40s, but at least it will be sunny. That sunshine will last into Friday as well with slightly warmer temperatures. Low 50s on the way for Friday with the sun, but rain will return by the weekend.
