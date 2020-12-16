Annual Huntsville City Classic basketball tournament canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An annual basketball tournament, the Huntsville City Classic, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Officials with the tournament made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.
The tournament happens every year after the Christmas holiday.
But in true 2020 fashion, this year’s was canceled out of precaution for the players, coaches, officials and fans according to officials with the tournament.
They hope to be back on the courts in 2021!
