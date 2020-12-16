“An angel among us” DeKalb County man restores bikes for children this Christmas

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some folks are saying there’s an angel among the community in DeKalb County.
They’re talking about Mr. Leon McClung.
Thanks to McClung, children who may not receive a present under the Christmas tree this year will now be proud owners of shiny new bikes!
You see, McClung acquires used bicycles throughout the year and fixes them up to look and feel brand new.
He does this just so he can give them to children around the area that may not otherwise get anything around the holidays.
Members of the community say this simple act of kindness is a blessing to so many.
“Mr. McClung is definitely an angel among us, he is without a doubt a true Christian with a big heart and it really shows. It was an honor to meet Mr. McClung and a true blessing to be a part of this True Christmas (GIFT),” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
McClung attached a note with his bike donation explaining the hands that restored those bikes.
“Take a look at these 90 year old hands. God has guided these to move every part of this bicycle to make sure it is in the best looking and working order as possible.”
It’s a nice reminder that the Christmas spirit and good people are all around us!
