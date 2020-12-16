Alabama state representatives hoping for more federal aide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A point of contention in Washington is, will state’s get a piece of the pie when it comes to more federal money?
That has been a sticking point in negotiations for Republicans who believe more state funding is just a costly bailout.
House minority leader Anthony Daniels and State Representative Rex Reynolds can agree on one thing, and that’s the need for helping small businesses and people who have been laid off.
Twelve million Americans are expected to lose jobless benefits if Congress doesn’t reach a deal on Friday.
“It is because of the lack of management of this crisis from a federal perspective that has led us to where we are today,” Daniels said.
Alabama House minority leader Anthony Daniels says giving states and local governments funding is critical right now.
“Congress and others, they’re still getting paid everyday. But the people who lost their jobs, they’ve exhausted their unemployment benefits, so there’s no where for them to go,” Daniels said.
State representative Rex Reynolds says it wouldn’t be a bail out for Alabama because the general fund for the state is in good shape.
“I am not concerned about the financial health about the state of Alabama and our agencies. I am concerned about the small businesses and the individuals who are out of work because of COVID restrictions,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says the state is going into 2021 in the black, meaning it’s at a surplus.
But the state-level vaccination roll out could throw a wrench in that.
“We will have additional operation cost related to vaccine and the deployment of those vaccines, so additional federal funding would be critical,” Reynolds said.
