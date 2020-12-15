$150,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after investigators say large amounts of meth and cocaine were found in Madison County.
Agents with the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force recently conducted an investigation which resulted in a large seizure of illegal drugs.
Victor Gonzalez, a resident of San Antonio, Texas and Thomas Nance of Huntsville were both arrested on December 11th in connection to the investigation.
Agents say they were able to recover over 2.7 pounds of cocaine, 283 grams of methamphetamine (ice), over $23,000 in currency, and one handgun. The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is $150,000.
Gonzalez was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, with a combined bond amount of $300,000.
Nance was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. His bond was set at $20,000.
According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, the drugs were transported from Texas and meant to be distributed into the north Alabama community.
This is an ongoing investigation and we are hopeful more seizures and arrests will occur.
