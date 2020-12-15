Talking to your doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Within a week, leaders with the Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. said they will be ordering COVID-19 vaccines.
They said they’ve gotten the go ahead from state health experts, and they plan to be prepared to help their high risk patients.
Clinical Services Officer Annmarie Witmer said health experts shouldn’t be the only ones planning, if you’re considered high risk you should too.
“Since we are in immPRINT we are certified as the people who can order the vaccine,” Witmer said. “We are being told it’s okay to start that process.”
Witmer offered advice for those who want the vaccine and are considered high risk.
“They need to talk to their doctor and see about how soon they need to get their vaccines, and that depends on how quickly health leaders can get through the phases. At least if they’ve talked to their doctor and their doctor knows they are interested, they can keep a list.”
Witmer said don’t wait to have that conversation with your doctor.
“We have an infectious disease manager who is going to be working with the COVID-19 vaccine and keeping track of everybody who wants it, when they got it, and when they will need it again,” Witmer said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.