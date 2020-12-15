Southeast Medical in Dothan administers state’s first COVID vaccine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health administered the first COVID-19 vaccines in Dothan Tuesday morning. The hospital announced on Monday afternoon that their first shipment of 1,950 vaccines arrived Monday morning.
Hospital officials held a press conference to announce the arrival. They say the Alabama Department of Public Health determines who will get the vaccines first but that all of them would be going to front-line workers.
Each person receiving the first dosages will be given a second dose of the vaccine about three weeks from now. An appointment is scheduled for the second dose when the first dose is administered.
SE Health was among the first hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine because of their ability to store it at extremely cold temperatures.
In all the state has received 40,950 doses of the vaccine.
Of the 1,950 for the Dothan area, 50 percent will be for SE Health, 15 percent will be for Emergency Management Services, 15 percent for outside physicians, and 20 percent for other hospitals in the area.
In all, 15 Alabama hospitals were chosen to receive the vaccine due to their ability to store the vaccine at the below-freezing temperature required. Southeast Health was one of three hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine on Monday. The other 12 hospitals will get their shipment on Tuesday.
