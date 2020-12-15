Road Closure on Balch Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations has closed Balch Road between Highway 72 and Carter Street for utility repair work.
We’re told the project is expected to last three hours. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
