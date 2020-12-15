New TSA equipment may help speed up airport security process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are flying out of Huntsville International Airport for the holidays, your trip just got a whole lot faster and possibly safer in this pandemic.
The Transportation Security Administration is now using a tomography scanner at the security checkpoint in Huntsville International Airport. This technology is going into airports around the United States, with Huntsville International Airport being one of the firsts, according to airport leaders.
This equipment will also mean you won’t have to remove electronics, food, or liquids from your carry-on luggage.
According to Jana Kuner with the Huntsville International Airport the scanner reduces the number of bags that need to be opened, meaning less touch points.
”The more equipment we put in place the more of these technological advances we have the more streamlined the processes will be. So it will definitely impact what people see when they come to the airport,” Kuner said.
