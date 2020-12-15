NAMI hosts virtual concert to raise awareness for mental illnesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 has been a hard year on almost everyone, and the National Alliance of Mental Illness in Huntsville is here to help.
On Dec. 15 you can help them by contributing to their virtual concert!
The variety show NAMI is putting on is featuring all local acts from singers to magicians, poets, and more.
Every dollar that comes in goes straight back to NAMI to build their brand in Huntsville and the awareness for mental health.
Former iHeartRadio employee Mason Black will be hosting the show.
Laura Dunaway from NAMI says the whole point of the show is to show the people of Huntsville the good work that this group is doing for the community.
Dunaway says 2020 has caused a big rise in mental health problems due to the pandemic.
“You may have a child or a grown adult with mental illness in your family and you don’t know how to talk to them. That’s what we’re here for to help you navigate those waters,” Dunaway said.
Financial issues are the biggest reason people don’t seek help.
NAMI wants you to know it’s programs are completely free and if they can’t help you, they can refer you to doctors and clinics who can.
Dunaway hopes the stigma around mental illness diminishes and that people realize this can affect anyone.
“We have these family to family programs that benefit not just your family but your friends and coworkers so that they can learn to speak to someone. I think that’s one of the biggest things that I want people to know that it’s okay to talk about it and it’s okay to not know how to talk about it,” Dunaway said.
You can buy tickets to the variety show on Eventbrite for $20 until 4p.m.
