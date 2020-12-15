Marshall County health officials use triage tents due to increase in patients

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, there are 55 positive COVID-19 patients at both Marshall Medical Center campuses.
As an extra precaution during the pandemic, triage tents have been placed outside of both campuses.
these tents could be used for patients, or support systems if needed.
Members of the Marshall County Heavy Rescue 10 Team helped place the tents outside the Marshall Medical North and South campuses last week.
Students with the Marshall Technical School also assisted with the process.
Team lead Blake Farmer said normally the tents are used by rescue teams responding to natural disasters.
Now, with COVID numbers on the rise and limited space in hospitals, the tents will serve as a backup and will house resources to support the hospital staff and patients.
“Normally these tents run off of generators, granted we don’t know how long these tents are going to be here, it just depends on how the COVID goes. We didn’t want to run off of generators because they cost a lot of money for fuel, so we wanted to get a power source to establish that,” said Farmer.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said they discussed the possibility of using the tents back in April, after COVID numbers started to increase.
“The main thing is slowing down our spread in the community, that’s what’s hurting us. It’s overloading our hospitals, it’s making a huge impact on our nursing homes and we’re losing very good people from our community as a result from contracting COVID that should have not died as they did,” said McBurnett.
Out of those 55 patients in Marshall County, 17 of them are currently in Intensive Care Units. Right now, there are still beds for patients inside the hospitals.
