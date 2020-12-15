Man arrested for possessing controlled substances during gambling machine seize

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department seized 13 gambling machines from a business on Monday.
According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators in the Narcotics Unit received an illegal gambling complaint at Cecil’s Treasure Chest located on McGlathery Lane. Investigators went to the business to speak with the owner and made contact with Alberto Calderon.
Officers tell us investigators saw three people in a back room playing what appeared to be gambling machines. After interviewing the three subjects, it was determined that the machines they were playing were illegal gambling machines.
Calderon allegedly had possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a large sum of money.
We’re told Calderon was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree possession of marijuana and promoting gambling. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and released on a $1,600 bond.
Calderon allegedly has an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court for driving without a license.
