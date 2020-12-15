Madison residents ask city council to slow city growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Growing too fast. Growing too quickly.
Those are the complaints from some Madison City residents about new re-zoning ordinances during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Most citizens said it’s not just these ordinances themselves. Residents say they feel if any more growth happens resources will be stretched.
So what are the two proposed re-zoning ordinances?
The City Council is considering re-zoning South of Oxford Subdivision and East of Dylan Road for residential. The second proposed ordinance, re-zoning parts on the north side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry road and East of Holladay Road.
On Monday, about five citizens voiced their concerns in person with a few more voicing their concerns through emailed comments.
The common theme residents talked about, is that they feel that by allowing this growth it would overcrowd schools, overcrowd roadways, and stretch safety resources too thin.
”We remain on schools bursting at the seams and we can’t afford to stretch the growth policy beyond it’s intent,” resident Mike Sheehy said. “You must rely on sufficient complete and accurate info to make your decisions. I believe you’ve been offered misleading information.”
Mayor Paul Finley said he doesn’t feel schools will be overcrowded, or left with too few resources. He even stated that as a city, they help the schools out a lot.
“To accomplish that, we passed a property tax that gives us a chance to grow into that was already defined,” Mayor Finley said. “The schools aren’t here to say don’t do this. They are here saying do this. It’s a managed growth requirement.”
At last city council meeting Mayor Finley said the city does have a growth plan in place.
Both ordinances were put on hold until later this month.
