Limestone County Schools finish semester virtually with over 1,000 students quarantined

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools will wrap up the final days of their fall semester, online.
Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases, officials with Limestone County Schools made the decision to close all schools in the district starting Wednesday, Dec. 16.
School will resume in-person following Christmas break on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
According to school officials, over 1,000 students are in quarantine right now with 70 active cases within the student body. Additionally, 70 teachers are in quarantine with 39 active cases among the staff.
School officials ask that students and parents contact their own school concerning exam schedules.
