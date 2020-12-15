Lane Closure on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the northbound lane of Pulaski Pike between Gus Grissom Drive and Oakwood Avenue to repair a water main on Tuesday morning.
WAFF is told this project is expected to last 4 to 6 hours. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
Huntsville Utilities advise travelers to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
