Huntsville Police hoping public can help track down synagogue vandal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s now been more than eight months since Etz Chayim and the Habad of Huntsville were vandalized with anti-semitic drawings.
Both Huntsville synagogues were spray painted within days of each other at the beginning of Passover.
Since then, Huntsville Police Cpt. Michael Johnson said the investigation has stalled and they’re now looking for the public’s help in figuring out who the vandal is.
Rabbi Stephen Listfield said the attack of Etz Chayim was shocking and very upsetting to him, but he said it was incredible to see the support from the community.
“What I was hearing was, ‘Rabbi, you can’t imagine how many people have already come to the synagogue to help clean it up, to help fix things, to help repair, to help restore.’” he said. “That’s the part I would like to focus on.”
Now he’s hoping someone knows something about the crime and will come forward and give HPD the information they need to solve it.
“One of my heroes, what Dr. Martin Luther King says, ‘We’re all part of the same fabric, we’re caught together in the same network of mutuality,’ that’s what I would say,” Listfield said. “It effects all of us, so speak up.”
He said his response and the response of the Jewish people will always be the same to these anti-semitic attacks.
These are my commitments and the commitments of the people of Etz Chayim and I know also of the Chabad Synagogue,” Listfield said. “Going forward, we’re going to love our neighbors as ourselves, we’re going to try to bring more goodness to the world, we’re going to try to appreciate each other, always choosing the side of light and friendship. That’s our response to assaults upon us.”
If you have any information about the vandalism against Etz Chayim or the Chabad of Huntsville contact the Huntsville Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.