Huntsville Hospital received first COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Huntsville Hospital received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The vaccine arrived at Huntsville Hospital at 8:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, Huntsville Hospital plans to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to designated employees. Frontline caregivers and other staff working in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will be provided access first to make an appointment for the vaccination.
The initial vaccine will be followed with a second vaccine 21 days later to ensure efficacy.
ORIGINAL: A spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital said the hospital will not receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
They anticipate the vaccines will arrive Tuesday.
Beds are currently filling up at Huntsville Hospital, putting a stop to elective surgeries at the Main Campus and at Women’s and Children’s.
Senior Vice President of the hospital, Tracy Doughty, said beds are at a premium, and so are nurses to take care of patients in those beds.
Currently, there are 212 COVID-19 positive inpatients in Madison County. All of the Madison Street Tower was converted to ICU beds to hold the positive patients.
The Madison Street Tower has four floors with 21 beds, meaning all the 84 beds were converted to help with COVID-19 response.
Doughty couldn’t give an exact number of how many staff members are out because of the virus or being exposed to the virus, but said the vaccine is coming at a really needed time.
“We’re going to make sure our partner hospitals in our system and out of our system get their allocation out of our allotment,” said Doughty. “Physicians offices in the region and EMS providers, so we are prepared to take care of all of those vaccinations.”
Hospital staff anticipates it taking two weeks for the roughly seven thousand doses to be distributed to area front line workers.
Doughty said nursing homes and long-term facilities will not be getting any of these doses. He said it would be up to area drug stores to provide those.
The governor said 15 hospitals will receive the vaccine sometime this week. She said three will receive the vaccine Monday. Twelve others, including Huntsville Hospital, will receive the vaccine Tuesday.
An official with Huntsville Hospital said the health system expects to receive 6,825 doses of the vaccine in the first round of distribution.
According to Huntsville Hospital, the first round of the vaccine is designated for front-line healthcare workers and the hospitals will follow their guidelines regarding who receives the vaccine.
Huntsville Hospital officials also mentioned they are working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate activities with State and Federal requirements.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped directly to hospitals pre-identified by the ADPH. Alabama is receiving 40,950 doses in its initial allocation.
At this time, the ADPH is not providing names of the 15 hospitals because of security and logistics concerns, but said officials will provide such information at an appropriate time in the near future.
