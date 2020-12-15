“Stuff the Bus” project supplies 3,000 toys to kids in need

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - School buses were brimming with Christmas cheer in the Shoals area on Monday.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Hunter Jackson with 101.5 hosted a toy drive that distributed nearly 3,000 gifts to children in need. An assembly line of people brought the gifts from the bus into a large central room at the Richards Center, where they were divided based on the type of gift, and then divided among sections of the room. Toys will be distributed to kids in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Colbert County and Lauderdale County school systems.
Social workers in each system will bring them to families of children who need assistance with gifts this season, said Sonja Croone, district social worker for Florence City Schools.
“The community and businesses have been generous this year and pulled together for the Shoals,” she said, while helping direct the unloading. “And just watch the little elves at work. We are one community.”
The Christmas cheer didn’t stop here. Rudy’s Nursery and Garden Center added to the project by donating 50 live Christmas trees, complete with stands already on them, to families who need them.
