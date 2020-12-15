“Stuff the Bus” project supplies 3,000 toys to kids in need

According to our partners at the Times Daily , Hunter Jackson with 101.5 hosted a toy drive that distributed nearly 3,000 gifts to children in need. An assembly line of people brought the gifts from the bus into a large central room at the Richards Center, where they were divided based on the type of gift, and then divided among sections of the room. Toys will be distributed to kids in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Colbert County and Lauderdale County school systems.