Delta Sigma Theta sorority helping Meals on Wheels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to a local sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. seniors all across Madison County won’t go hungry this holiday season.
They’re teaming up with Meals on Wheels to provide more than 1,200 hundred meals.
“We let our staff off for Christmas Eve and Christmas day, but that next week after Christmas, our food supplier takes off. So even though we’re here, we traditionally don’t have food to deliver for three to four days,” said Meals on Wheels coordinator Jeanie Glynn.
All of the seniors who receive the warm meals on a regular basis rely on the organization Meals on Wheels.
Even though their food supplier is taking time off, members of the Huntsville Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta are stepping up in a big way.
“We will probably pay for over 1200 meals and these meals for this year will come Monday through Thursday of the week following Christmas,” said sorority member Rosa Kilpatrick.
This Christmas holiday will be the third year that members of the sorority have stepped up to help Meals on Wheels.
“I don’t want to eat my dinner and know that there are people out there hungry, and I didn’t do anything about it. So I am blessed being a part of 488 women who also share that mission. We’re glad to bring this to the Huntsville community and we want everybody to know that it is our blessing and pleasure to support this project,” said Kilpatrick.
“Our concern is mainly community service. We want to make sure we are out in the community taking care of community needs and taking care of people of our community,” said Delta Sigma Theta President Ovetta Hobson.
What better way to take care of your community then to provide hundreds of meals for seniors? A lot of them can’t leave their own home.
Members of the Huntsville Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta have raised and donated thousands of dollars to provide these meals.
If you would like to get involved and also make a donation you can donate to Meals on Wheels in Madison County.
